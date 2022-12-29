The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for board examinations of Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2022-23. Students can check and download the CBSE exam timetable from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

The time of the start of the exam will be 10.30 AM.

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet, the Board said.

Here’s CBSE date sheet 2023.