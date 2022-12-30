Odisha Police Recruitment Board has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Constables (Civil) ) in different districts and establishments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website odishapolice.gov.in till January 21.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100). The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts/establishments in Odisha.

Here’s Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-23 years as of January 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational qualification: Class 12 pass and be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Selection procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.

Exam fee

There is no examination fee for any candidate.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023:

Visit official website odishapolice.gov.in Click on the apply link under Constables(civil)-2022 Go to Register and complete registration on the portal Fill application form, select post, upload documents Submit application form and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023.