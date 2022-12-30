Odisha Police recruitment 2023: Applications start for 4700+ Constable vacancies, link here
The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil).
Odisha Police Recruitment Board has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Constables (Civil) ) in different districts and establishments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website odishapolice.gov.in till January 21.
The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100). The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts/establishments in Odisha.
Here’s Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 18-23 years as of January 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.
Educational qualification: Class 12 pass and be able to speak, read and write Odia.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.
Selection procedure
The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.
Exam fee
There is no examination fee for any candidate.
Steps to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023:
- Visit official website odishapolice.gov.in
- Click on the apply link under Constables(civil)-2022
- Go to Register and complete registration on the portal
- Fill application form, select post, upload documents
- Submit application form and download a copy.
Here’s direct link to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023.