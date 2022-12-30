Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule for Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from January 31 onwards.

The Main written exam and the computer skill test are scheduled to be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2023, respectively. The Main exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and the computer skill test will be conducted for 1 hour.

“The candidates who fail to appear in any of the tests on the scheduled date and time his/her candidature for the post will not be considered for the next stage i.e. certificate verification,” reads the notification.

As per the Preliminary result, a total of 565 candidates have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 Block Social Security Officer posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on BSSO 2022 admit card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.