Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check the official notice available on the website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31, 2023. The admit card will be released on January 13.

A total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the prelims. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam,

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.