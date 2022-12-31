The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/) regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 20.01.2023 to 03.02.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The Computer Based Examination in r/o Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was conducted on October 27th and 28th, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

List of ESM (Male) candidates for Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) posts.

List of Male (open category) candidates for Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) posts.



List of Female (open category) candidates for Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) posts.

List of Male (Departmental) candidates for Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) posts.

List of Female (Departmental) candidates for Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.