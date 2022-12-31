The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city display for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. The test for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours). The test will be held in Pen paper (OMR Sheets based).

Steps to download the advanced exam city slip

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click “Advance Exam City Display for AISSEE 2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AISSEE 2023 Advanced exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.