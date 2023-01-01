Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist posts under various Departments, Government of Odisha 2022.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till January 28, 2023.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Artist: 01

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: 02

Assistant Programme Coordinator: 01

Inspector, Legal Metrology: 26

Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Economic Investigator: 26

Accounts Assistant: 01

Announcer: 02

Junior Librarian (Information and Public Relations Department): 01

Junior Librarian: 09

Market Intelligence Inspector: 15

Scribe: 02

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

Steps to apply for OSSC recruitment 2022: