Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for the year 2023-24. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be held in March, followed by SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2022 in April. The notification for MTS will be released on January 17.

The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 notification will be out on February 24 and the exam is scheduled in May-June.

The SSC CGL 2023 notification will be released on April 1 and the Tier 1 exam will be conducted in June-July.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 will be conducted by Delhi Police.,” the notice added.

Here’s SSC exam calendar 2023.