Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Driver exam was conducted on October 21, 2022. The provisional answer keys were released on November 4. A total of 25,612 candidates in the Open Category and 1417 ESM candidates qualified for PE&MT and Trade Test.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police delhipolice.gov.in regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police Driver result 2022 notice.

Steps to check SSC Delhi Police Driver result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘Others’

Click on the result link for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 The SSC Delhi Police Driver result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to SSC Delhi Police Driver result 2022 Male candidates.

Direct link to SSC Delhi Police Driver result 2022 ESM candidates.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 13 to 25.