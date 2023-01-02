Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Principal (College Cadre). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 Principal vacancies. The pay scale is Rs 37,400-67,000.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2022. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC/WFF/persons with disabilities of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: i) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks; ii) A Ph. D. Degree in the concerned / allied/ relevant discipline (s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work and research guidance.

Work experience: Associate Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching / research / administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of higher education duly recognized by the Central / H.P. Government.

Here’s HPPSC Principal recruitment 2022 notification.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Principal recruitment 2023: