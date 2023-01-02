Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group 5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam was conducted from November 25 to December 1, 2022. The answer keys were released on December 5.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,248 vacancies of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other direct and backlog posts.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 5 result 2022:



Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 5 result link Key in your Application No/Roll No and TAC Code, date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Group 5 result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the MPPEB Group 5 result 2022.