Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the dates for the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police final exams for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 12, 26, April 8, and 9. On the other hand, the TS Police Constable final exams will be conducted on April 2 and 13.

The TS Police physical tests (PMT / PET) is being conducted since December 8 onwards and will be over by January 5.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

Here’s TS Police final exam timetable.