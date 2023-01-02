The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Clerk prelims 2022 for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) was held in November. SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies.

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam.

Steps to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘Result link’ under Junior Associates section Key in your Registration No / Roll No, date of birth to login The SBI Clerk prelims result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check SBI Clerk result 2022.