The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has started an online application to recruit Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Interested candidates can fill out their application form through the official website sbi.co.in till January 7, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in March/April 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates not below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive) can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates of the General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS category are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to fill out the SBI JA application form

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the SBI JA application form.