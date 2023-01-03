Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has postponed the release of admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in from January 9 onwards.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” read a notice.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The result will be available on March 16.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

Steps to download GATE 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in Click on GATE 2023 admit card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.