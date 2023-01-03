Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the State Service Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from January 10 to February 9. The corrections window will be open till February 11.

The MPPSC PCS prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The Commission will release admit cards on May 14.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 posts. Vacancy details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC SSE 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.