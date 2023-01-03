Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the Sports Officer Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 28 (5.00 PM) onwards. The last date to apply for the examination is May 27 upto 12.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 28 to May 29, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 vacancies.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.