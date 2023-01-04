Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana under Advt No. 41 of 2022. As per the notification, the written test/recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from January 10 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black & white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cords with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions very carefully,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway at hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications till January 5, 2023.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 41/2022 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

