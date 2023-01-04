Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Havilders (Non-Gazetted, Grade-III) under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in till January 31.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 Havildar vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate.

Direct link to Assam Police Havilder notification 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for PST and PET. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police Havilders recruitment 2023:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create profile Select post, fill application form, upload documents Submit form Download a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023.