Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer 2022 (Department of Public Health and Family Welfare). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from January 20 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 19, 2023, upto 12 noon. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from January 25 to February 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1456 Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.