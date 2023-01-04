Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Librarians. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from April 20 to May 19. The corrections window will be open till May 21.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 255 posts of Librarian. Vacancy details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Librarian notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in library and information science.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.