Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today, January 5, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana under Advt No. 41 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The written test/recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on January 15, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from January 10 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or Institution. Adequate Knowledge of Hindi. Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinarv Council or with any Veterinary Council in India or Indian Veterinary Council as required by Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 41/2022 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

