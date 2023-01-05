The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the online application process today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The NEET PG registration link will be activated soon at the official website nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit online applications for the entrance exam is January 25.

NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result is expected to be declared by March 31.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2023. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2023 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before May 31, 2023.

Exam fee

The exam fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 4250 and for SC, ST, PwD is Rs 3250.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2023: