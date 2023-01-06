The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has commenced the online registration process today for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website gujcet.gseb.org till January 20.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The date of GUJCET 2023 will be announced later.

The Information Booklet of GUJCET 2023 and instructions for online registration will be placed on the official website.

The application process consists of four stages — Basic Registration, Login, Fee Payment, and the Process of Filling the Application Form.

Exam fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 online.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2023:

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the new registration link Register and log in with the credentials Pay the applicable fee and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s GUJCET 2023 application link.