The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in till January 27, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 14 to 17, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27, 2023.

The result will be declared by March 31, 2023.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2023. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2023 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before May 31, 2023.

Exam Fee

The exam fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 4250 and for SC, ST, PwD is Rs 3250.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link Click on the registration link and complete the registration Fill up the application form and upload documents Pay up the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply.

About NEET PG 2023

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24. NEET PG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.