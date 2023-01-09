Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The result will be available on March 16.

Steps to download GATE 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in Click on GATE 2023 login link Key in your Enrolment ID / Email Address, Password and submit

The GATE admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.