Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of the Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Election Assistant Skill Test was conducted from February 14 to March 16, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the written test. The dates for the conduct of the Written Test for the said posts shall be notified separately.

The result merit list contains the application number, name and category of the shortlisted candidates.

The JKSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 110 posts of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), (Chief Electoral Officer, J&K) under the Election Department, UT Cadre under Advt 04/2020.

Steps to check JKSSB Election Assistant result 2022:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for “Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale)“ The JKSSB Election Assistant result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result.

Direct link to JKSSB Election Assistant result 2022.