Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the preliminary answer keys tomorrow, January 10 for the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Response Sheets along with Preliminary Keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC CDPO exam was conducted on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from January 11 to 15, 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

Here’s TSPSC CDPO answer key notice.