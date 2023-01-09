Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the exam date for the post of Assistant Engineer under Advt 16/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AE exam was earlier scheduled to be held on February 12. However, as per the revised schedule, the exam for the post of Assistant Engineer will be conducted on March 5.

“... in view of the representations made by the candidates stating that as GATE examination is scheduled to be held on the same date as Assistant Engineers Examination i.e., on 12/02/2023, they would be losing an opportunity to compete for the Examination, the Commission has decided to reschedule the examination for the post of Assistant Engineers.,” the notice said.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 425 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in various state government departments.

Here’s TSPSC AE exam notice.