Today, January 10, is the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2023 (I) exam. Eligible candidates can fill out and submit their online applications at the website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC will conduct the NDA 1 Exam 2023 on April 16 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2024. The e-admit card will be released three weeks before the exam date.

Here’s UPSC NDA 1 notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2004 and not later than July 1, 2007 are eligible.

Educational qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the NA: Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Vacancy Details Academy Service Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force (i) Flying – 92 (including 2 for female candidates)(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 2 for female candidates)(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 395

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.