Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Hostel Welfare Officer, Warden, Matron and Lady Superintendent. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till January 27 upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 581 vacancies, of which 549 vacancies are for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer, 8 Warden, 5 Matron and 19 Lady superintendent Children Home. The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023.

Here’s TSPSC HWO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation degree.

Selection process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 and Rs 80 towards the online application processing fee and examination fee, respectively.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer recruitment 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.