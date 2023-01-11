Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the admit card for the Veterinary Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Veterinary Surgeon written test is scheduled to be conducted on January 15 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black & white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed lo enter the Examination center,” the notice said.

Here’s HPSC Veterinary Surgeon exam date notice.

Steps to download HPSC admit card 2023: