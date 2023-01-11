Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam datesheet for board exams of Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate in February/ March 2023. Students can check the HBSE exam datesheet at the official website bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Class 10 (Secondary) board exams will be held from February 27 to March 25. The Class 12 (Sr Secondary) board exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 28.

The Sr Secondary exam timetable includes the dates for Academic/ Open School/ Regular/ Re-appear/ Additional/ Improvement.

The time of the exams will be from 12.30 to 3.30 PM.

Here’s Haryana HBSE date sheet 2023.