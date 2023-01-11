The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC TBPO exam will be held on March 12. Candidates will be able to download their admit card/ hall ticket one week before the exam i.e. March 5 from the official website.

The TSPSC TBPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. The pay scale is Rs 32,810- 96,890.

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.