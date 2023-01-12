UPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Scientist, DCIO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in
The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies.
Today is the last day to apply for various posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Joint Assistant Director and Assistant Labour Commissioner advertised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details available in the official website below:
Here’s UPSC 24/2022 recruitment notification.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
- Apply for the post, fill in the details
- Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference