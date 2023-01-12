Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Farm Implements). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 14. “Candidates are advised to file objection accordingly to standard question booklet & answer key. A payment of Rs 250 per objection/question has to be made through the online portal itself,” reads the notification.

The HPSC ADO exam was conducted on November 13 last year. HPSC has notified a total of 20 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer’ (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

Here’s HPSC ADO answer key notice.

Steps to download HPSC ADO answer key 2022:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on answer key link for ADO Key in your roll number, date of birth and submit The HPSC ADO answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to HPSC ADO answer key 2022.