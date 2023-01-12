Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22 and 23. A total of 10,202 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 was held on August 21 and the result was announced on November 6.

MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to download MPSC Mains hall ticket 2023: