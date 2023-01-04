Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the exam dates for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Main Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C Main exam 2022 will be held on February 4, 11, 18, 24, and March 4 and 11. The exam will be conducted for candidates who cleared the MPSC Group C prelim exam held on November 5. The results were announced on December 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C Mains 2022 exam notice.