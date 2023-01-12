The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the result of the phase 1 exam for the post of Manager Category-II posts in various zone. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The FCI Manager Phase 1 online test was held on December 10 and 17. The result has been announced zone-wise. Candidates who appear on the merit list have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase 2 exam.

“The candidature is PROVISIONAL and is subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria as mentioned in detailed Advertisement No.02/2022-FCI Category-II and subsequent verification of the documents of candidates,” the notice says.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.

Steps to check FCI Category 2 result 2022:

Visit official website recruitmentfci.in Go to ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II’ Click on the result link and select zone The FCI Manager result merit list will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download FCI Manager result 2022.