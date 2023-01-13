The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till January 18, 2023. The exam was conducted on January 8, 2023.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) 20/2022-23 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2” Now click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GPSC Civil Services exam 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.