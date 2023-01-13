The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2023 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website www.icsi.edu till April 15, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Students who have passed or are appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICAI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates are eligible to apply.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET May 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the registration link for CSEET May 2023 session

Fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET May 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.