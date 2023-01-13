Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for the certificate verification for the Junior Laboratory Assistant examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification will be conducted in Commission’s office at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar on January 17.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter For the Post of Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

