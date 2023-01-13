Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Squad Commander under SDRF. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Squad Commander exam 2022 was held on November 11 last year. Candidates whose Roll Numbers are listed in the merit list will have to appear for Physical & Medical Examination. The date(s) and venue of Physical & Medical Examination to be conducted by concerned department will be notified shortly.

Steps to check APSC Squad Commander result 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on Squad Commander result link

The APSC Squad Commander result will appear on screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to APSC Squad Commander result 2022.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 posts of Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) under the Home and Political Department.