Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for 2023. Candidates can check the APSC exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Combined Competitive (Prelim), Examination, 2022 will be conducted on March 26. The notification is expected soon.

As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Forest Ranger will be held from January 8 to 22. The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies of Forest Ranger, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

This will be followed by the Inspector of Legal Metrology exam on January 29. The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

