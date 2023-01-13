Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B exam 2022. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Ayurvedic MO exam was conducted on January 8, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The answer keys will be available till January 18. Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by January 19. More instructions are given in the answer key notice on the website.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in the UP Ayush Department.

Steps to download UPPSC MO answer key 2023: