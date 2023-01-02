The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for the recruitment exams of 2023. The calendar can be accessed and downloaded from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service or UP PCS Exam 2023 will be conducted on May 14. The exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) will also be held on the same day.

The UP PCS Main exam will be held from September 23 and the ACF/RFO Main exam from October 9.

This month, the UPPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, followed by the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Exam on January 9 and 10.

The UPPSC Mines Inspector Main exam will be conducted on March 19.