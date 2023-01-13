Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has revised the dates for the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Main exams for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 11, 26, April 8, and 9. On the other hand, the TS Police Constable Main exams will be conducted on April 2 and 30.

The TS Police physical tests (PMT/PET) were conducted from December 8 to January 5. The results are expected soon.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

Here’s TS Police Main exam timetable.