The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in upto 11.50 PM today, January 14.

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s JEE Main 2023 correction window notice.

The JEE Main 2023 Session-1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.

Steps to make changes JEE Main application form



Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Correction window Key in your login details and submit Make the required corrections and save changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.