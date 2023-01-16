The Bar Council of India (BCI) will today, January 16, conclude the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) in February next year. Eligible candidates can register on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The deadline to pay the exam fee is January 19.

As per the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023. The admit cards for the AIBE exam will be released on January 30.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVII 2023:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Go to ‘Registration’ link Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Take a printout for future reference

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.