Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the Preliminary examination for the post of Welfare Extention Officer 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 2581 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Main written examination (Stage II) will be held on January 29 and 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the WEO 2021 Prelims result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.